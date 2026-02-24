DT
Central Government launches 24x7 helpline, Tourist Police for security of visitors

Central Government launches 24x7 helpline, Tourist Police for security of visitors

Helpline accessible through toll-free number 1800111363 and short code 1363, functions in 12 languages, including 10 international

article_Author
Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 02:15 AM Feb 24, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Tourists enjoy amid snowfall in Manali. File photo
Tourism in Kullu and Manali has long been a cornerstone of the economy of Himachal Pradesh, drawing millions of domestic and international visitors each year. Known for its snow-clad peaks, river valleys and adventure sports, the region continues to benefit from a series of tourism reforms initiated by the Union Ministry of Tourism, aimed at strengthening on-ground safety mechanisms and improving visitor’s confidence.

In recent years, ensuring the safety and security of tourists has emerged as a strategic priority. To support this objective, the Union Ministry of Tourism has operationalised a 24x7 multi-lingual tourist helpline, accessible through the toll-free number 1800111363 and short code 1363. The helpline functions in 12 languages, including 10 international, providing real-time assistance to both domestic and foreign travellers. For destinations such as Kullu and Manali, where tourists frequently engage in adventure activities like paragliding, river rafting and trekking, such support systems are critical. The helpline offers travel-related information and immediate guidance to tourists in distress, thereby enhancing destination reliability.

The Central Government has also encouraged states to leverage the ‘Safe Tourism Destination for Women’ initiative under the Nirbhaya Fund. This scheme enables the states to undertake targeted infrastructure and safety projects aimed at safeguarding women travellers. In a state like Himachal Pradesh, where solo female travel and women-led trekking groups are increasingly common, such measures contribute to building a gender-sensitive tourism ecosystem.

The Union Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with state tourism departments and other stakeholders, has adopted the ‘Code of Conduct for Safe and Honourable Tourism.’ This framework outlines clear guidelines to ensure tourism activities respect dignity, safety and freedom from exploitation, particularly for women and children.

Though tourism safety remains primarily a state subject, coordinated efforts between the Central Government and states have led to the deployment of dedicated Tourist Police units in several regions, including Himachal. The presence of trained personnel at key tourist hubs, transit points and event venues provides an additional layer of reassurance for visitors.

