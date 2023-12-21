Central grant for relief, rehab work inadequate, says Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 20

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today accused the Union Government of not releasing adequate funds to Himachal Pradesh, as per the minimum relief manual of the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF).

Sukhu, while speaking in the Vidhan Sabha on the second day of the winter session, accused the BJP MPs from the state of not taking up with the Central Government the state’s case for due compensation under the NDRF rules. “The Central Government is not releasing grants to the state with an eye on the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections but people know the truth,” he added.

The BJP members objected to the statement of the Chief Minister, who said that the BJP MPs were afraid of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sukhu said that many incidents of cloudburst and floods due to heavy rain occurred in the state during the monsoon this year and more than 500 lives were lost. The government sent a memorandum of losses of Rs 9,905 crore to the Centre on September 23. The Centre had released only Rs 200 crore as interim relief from the NDRF on September 16.

He said that according to the provisions of the relief rules notified by the Union Government on July 11, 2023, and on the basis of the Rs 9,905 crore memorandum of losses submitted by the state government, Rs 1,658 crore should have been provided to Himachal from the NDRF. He added that this amount was due to the state even according the minimum rates prescribed under the NDRF rules. However, the Central Government approved only Rs 633.73 crore relief under the NDRF for Himachal yesterday. Of this amount, the state had already received Rs 200 crore as interim relief.

He claimed, “The Central Government released only Rs 397.98 crore to the state yesterday, which is not sufficient to compensate for devastation caused by the rain disaster. This amount is just 6.40 per cent of the losses suffered by the state.”

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that the Chief Minister was blaming the Union Government for the failures of his government. “The Chief Minister wants to get the sympathy of the people of the state by issuing such statements. The Rs 633 crore relief released by the Union Government to Himachal was the highest ever under the NDRF. Though it was less in terms of percentage, it was not the last relief from the Union Government. The state government should plead its case for more compensation with the Union Government rather than playing the blame game,” he added.

