Central team to assess ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign in Sirmaur

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 8

A team of the National Water Mission (NWM) today arrived at Nahan in Sirmaur district to assess the “Catch the Rain” campaign. The team will assess various initiatives taken by the district administration under the campaign. The campaign with the tag line “Catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls” has been launched to encourage the states to create appropriate rain water harvesting structures.

Central Nodal Officer of the campaign Pramod Kumar while lauding the initiatives taken by the district administration to conserve water said there is a need to do more work as conservation of rainwater is the need of the hour.

He directed the officials to submit their report on the achievements and feedback at the earliest so that it could be presented before the Central Water Ministry.

Abhishek Mittal, Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency, threw light on the campaign and said 175 ponds had been constructed in the district where water conservation was underway.

