Central team visits disaster-hit Mandi

A high-level inter-ministerial Central team visited the disaster-affected areas of Mandi district today to assess the extensive damage caused by recent natural calamities like cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides. The team, led by Kandarp V Patel, Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Finance (Finance Commission Division), inspected the worst-hit regions in the Seraj Assembly constituency, including Thunag and Janjehli.

Advertisement

The Central team was accompanied by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan. Jai Ram Thakur thanked the Central leadership for their swift response and assured that he would soon visit Delhi to seek a special financial package for Seraj, the hardest-hit subdivision in Mandi district.

Following the site inspections, the team held a review meeting with district and departmental officials at the DRDA Conference Hall in Mandi. Chairing the meeting, Patel expressed deep concern and solidarity with the affected people. He stated that the Central team would thoroughly examine all preliminary damage reports submitted by departments.

Advertisement

Patel emphasised that once the final damage assessment memorandums are submitted, a consolidated report will be prepared and presented to the National Executive Committee on Disaster Management and later to the high-level committee chaired by the Union Home Minister for financial aid and further action.

Devgan gave a detailed presentation on the extent of devastation caused by the disaster, which struck the region on the night of June 30. According to the preliminary assessment, total losses in the district have crossed Rs 708 crore across public and private sectors.

Advertisement

The Thunag subdivision suffered the highest damage at Rs 394 crore, followed by Karsog Rs 55 crore and Dharampur Rs 47 crore. The break-up of the damages is Public Works Department: Rs 302 crore, Jal Shakti Department: Rs 190 crore, HPSEB: Rs 34 crore, Rural Development Dept: Rs 58 crore, Horticulture Dept: Rs 31 crore, Agriculture Dept: Rs. 8 crore, Education Dept: Rs 15 crore, Mandi Municipal Corporation: Rs 6.5 crore and Health Department: Rs 3 crore.

In addition to public infrastructure, the disaster severely impacted private property. A total of 349 houses were completely destroyed, while 546 were partially damaged. Further losses include damage to 241 shops, 755 cattle sheds, and the death of 1,155 animals. Patikri Power House near Pandoh was completely washed away, incurring an estimated loss of Rs 85 crore.

Immediate relief worth over Rs 57 lakh has already been distributed. Nearly 700 people were relocated to 17 relief camps, with 393 currently housed in 15 operational camps. Relief distribution includes 3,857 ration kits, 1,238 blankets, and 6,752 tarpaulins.

DC Rana, Special Secretary (Revenue & Disaster Management), Government of Himachal Pradesh, appreciated the Central team’s prompt action. He underlined the state’s focus on long-term rehabilitation and reconstruction, including rebuilding in safer zones, slope stabilization, flood management, and use of pre-fabricated shelters for displaced families.

Over 2,500 personnel from the PWD, Jal Shakti Dept and the HPSEB are working on restoration. Relief operations are being supported by the NDRF, the SDRF, the Indian Army, the ITBP and Home Guards.

Rs 708 crore loss

The DC Apoorv Devgan gave a detailed presentation on the extent of devastation caused by the disaster, which struck the region on the night of June 30

According to the preliminary assessment, total losses in the district have crossed Rs 708 crore across public and private sectors

A total of 349 houses were completely destroyed, while 546 were partially damaged