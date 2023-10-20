Central team visits Pandoh to probe flooding charge

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, October 19

A team from the Central Water Commission visited Pandoh dam in Mandi district of Himachal to ascertain the veracity of the allegations that excess release of water from the reservoir during the monsoon led to flooding in areas downstream. Led by the water commission’s former chairman RK Gupta, the team investigated in detail whether the warning system to alert the people living downstream was functioning properly when the dam’s spillway gates were opened, said sources. It also investigated the circumstances under which the water was released and how much damage was caused to public and private property. The team members also met the higher officials of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), which manages the Pandoh dam.

The team included former Central Water Commission Director Harkesh Kumar, Director of Hydrology Govardhan Prasad, NDSA’s Chandigarh region Director RPS Verma and the Director of Central Hydroelectric Project and Investigation Division, Balwant Kumar.

During the inspection, Mandi Additional District Magistrate Madan Kumar and officials of the state’s Energy Department and the BBMB were also present.

Following torrential rain, particularly in July and August, water was released from various dams in view of excess inflow. As areas downstream were flooded and massive damage was caused to public and private property near the banks of the Beas, the affected people put the onus on dam authorities. The central team is, thus, on a tour to inspect Pong, Parbati-3, Malana-2 and Pandoh dams in Himachal.

