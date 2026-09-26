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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Central Tibetan Administration rebuts Sonam Wangchuk’s remarks equating Ladakh with Tibet

Central Tibetan Administration rebuts Sonam Wangchuk’s remarks equating Ladakh with Tibet

CTA spokesperson Tenzin Lekshay says Tibet continues to remain under China’s authoritarian rule, where Tibetans face systematic repression of their fundamental rights and religious freedom

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 10:28 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Climate and social activist Sonam Wangchuk. Image credit/PTI file
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The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has objected to remarks by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk comparing the situation in Ladakh with conditions inside Tibet, terming the comparison misplaced and inaccurate.

CTA spokesperson Tenzin Lekshay said Wangchuk’s remarks did not reflect the situation inside Tibet, where, according to the Tibetan administration in exile, Tibetans continue to face restrictions on their fundamental rights, religious freedom and cultural expression.

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“The situation in Tibet cannot be equated with that of Ladakh. Tibet continues to remain under China’s authoritarian rule, where Tibetans face systematic repression of their fundamental rights and religious freedom, along with intensified measures aimed at erasing its distinct cultural identity,” Lekshay said in a statement.

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The CTA spokesperson was reacting to Wangchuk’s remarks during a public gathering in Leh, where the activist compared the restrictions faced by people in Ladakh with the situation in Tibet. Wangchuk said the degree of oppression being faced by Ladakh was, in his assessment, greater than what China was imposing on Tibet.

Wangchuk made the remarks while addressing a gathering in Leh to mark the first anniversary of the violence that erupted during protests in Ladakh on September 24, 2025. Four people were killed in police firing during the protests, which were held primarily over demands for statehood for Ladakh and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule.

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Wangchuk has been a prominent face of the movement seeking greater political and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh. The agitation gained momentum last year amid demands for statehood, greater representation and protection of the region’s land, environment and cultural interests.

His comments on Tibet, however, have drawn a response from the CTA, which said the political and social circumstances in Ladakh and Tibet were fundamentally different.

The CTA maintained that Tibet has remained under Chinese control for decades and alleged that policies imposed by Beijing have sought to restrict religious practices and weaken the distinct cultural and linguistic identity of Tibetans.

The exchange comes amid continuing political discussions over Ladakh’s demands for greater constitutional and administrative safeguards, while the CTA continues to highlight the situation of Tibetans under Chinese rule.

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