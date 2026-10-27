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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Central Tibetan Administration seeks unhindered access to earthquake-hit Tibet

Central Tibetan Administration seeks unhindered access to earthquake-hit Tibet

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:36 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Tibetan monks hold prayers at McLeodganj for the Tibet earthquake victims.
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The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), along with Tibetan residents of Dharamsala, held a prayer service at Thekchen Chöling Tsuglagkhang for the victims of the magnitude-7 earthquake that struck Drachen County in Nagchu, Tibet, on October 22. The prayer service was held on Saturday.

The service was attended by CTA leadership and staff, who prayed for the peaceful rebirth of those killed and the speedy recovery of the injured.

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Addressing the gathering, CTA Sikyong Penpa Tsering expressed deep sorrow over the disaster and urged the Chinese government to ensure unrestricted humanitarian access to affected areas, allowing Tibetan volunteers and charitable organisations to provide assistance.

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He said Chinese authorities had reported at least 16 deaths and 76 injuries, while preliminary information from local sources suggested that the actual toll could be higher. Reports indicated severe destruction in Zasip, Marru and Gangchen areas of Drachen County, with extensive damage to homes and infrastructure.

Penpa Tsering said reports of restrictions on Tibetan volunteers seeking to provide humanitarian assistance were concerning. He called for intensified rescue operations and the provision of medical care, emergency shelter, food, warm clothing and other essential supplies to affected families.

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He also urged the Chinese government to release timely and accurate information about casualties, damage and relief operations and allow residents to communicate freely with their families and the outside world.

Emphasising the importance of religious freedom during the tragedy, the Sikyong said bereaved families should be allowed to perform funerals, prayers and other religious rites according to Tibetan Buddhist traditions without interference.

He further called for international humanitarian organisations and independent observers to be allowed to assess the damage and urgent needs. The CTA and Tibetans in exile should also be provided transparent channels to extend financial and material assistance to affected communities, he added.

Penpa Tsering said the earthquake’’s late-night occurrence, the onset of winter and the region’’s high-altitude conditions had heightened concerns about the scale of destruction. He also called for an assessment of the safety of houses built under government-led resettlement programmes.

The CTA expressed solidarity with the affected families and urged governments and the international community to press China for transparency and unhindered humanitarian assistance in the earthquake-hit region.

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