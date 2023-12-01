Central Unit overall champs

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 30

The 52nd Himachal Pradesh Police Sports and Duty Championship concluded at Dharamsala today. HP Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania presided over the closing ceremony.

The Central Unit emerged as the overall champion in the sports meet. In other events the winners were, Southern Range and Central Range in badminton (men’s and women’s category, respectively), Southern Range (taekwondo), Central Range (basketball, volley ball and hockey), Northern Range (football and handball), Central Unit (kabaddi) and Central Range (athletics).

Dinesh was declared the best male athlete and Rajni Pathania the best female athlete. Northern Range got the award for the best cultural team and Central Unit was declared the best team in Duty meet.

Himachal DGP Sanjay Kundu, said the normal routine of police personnel was very tough and full of challenges. These types of events develop team spirit, physical fitness and discipline. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said such events were significant for the police force. These events help in developing and strengthening the spirit of dedication to duty.