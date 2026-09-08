Central university moves to make curriculum bilingual

The Central University of Himachal Pradesh has initiated steps to make the curriculum bilingual. Vice-Chancellor Sat Prakash Bansal has directed all departments and centres to compile the syllabi of their courses in both Hindi and English. The directions were issued at a meeting of the University’s Official Language Implementation Committee held at the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat on Monday to review the implementation of the Central Government’s Official Language Policy and the progress of Hindi on the campus.

Prof Bansal directed all departments and centres to expedite the preparation and publication of more than 50 textbooks being written by university teachers in Hindi. He said that the initiative would facilitate teaching and learning in Hindi and help promote Indian languages in higher education. “The university has successfully achieved the prescribed targets but we must move beyond them and expand the use of Hindi and other Indian languages in higher education at every level,” he added.

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The Vice-Chancellor also issued directions for providing in-house training in Hindi shorthand to newly recruited stenographers through an external expert. Newly recruited typists would also be given time-bound training in Hindi word processing and typing to enable the greater use of Hindi in official work.