DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Central university moves to make curriculum bilingual

Central university moves to make curriculum bilingual

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:53 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vice-Chancellor Prof Sat Prakash chairs a meeting in Dharamsala on Monday.
Advertisement

The Central University of Himachal Pradesh has initiated steps to make the curriculum bilingual. Vice-Chancellor Sat Prakash Bansal has directed all departments and centres to compile the syllabi of their courses in both Hindi and English. The directions were issued at a meeting of the University’s Official Language Implementation Committee held at the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat on Monday to review the implementation of the Central Government’s Official Language Policy and the progress of Hindi on the campus.

Prof Bansal directed all departments and centres to expedite the preparation and publication of more than 50 textbooks being written by university teachers in Hindi. He said that the initiative would facilitate teaching and learning in Hindi and help promote Indian languages in higher education. “The university has successfully achieved the prescribed targets but we must move beyond them and expand the use of Hindi and other Indian languages in higher education at every level,” he added.

Advertisement

The Vice-Chancellor also issued directions for providing in-house training in Hindi shorthand to newly recruited stenographers through an external expert. Newly recruited typists would also be given time-bound training in Hindi word processing and typing to enable the greater use of Hindi in official work.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts