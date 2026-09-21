Central University of Himachal Pradesh explores cultural ties with Russian institutions

The Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) is exploring a broader academic and cultural partnership with Russian universities and institutions, with joint research, Russian language and culture, student-faculty exchanges, short-term academic programmes, tourism and disaster management emerging as key areas of cooperation.

The possibilities were discussed during an interaction at CUHP attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof S P Bansal, Dr Elena Remizova, head of the Russian Representative Office of Rossotrudnichestvo in India, and Anastasia Ilyushina, chief coordinator for youth affairs. Prof Suman Sharma, Secretary to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Inder Thakur and Dr Amit Katoch of Government College, Dharamsala, were also present.

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A key proposal was the establishment of a Russian Language and Culture Centre at CUHP in collaboration with the Russian Embassy/Rossotrudnichestvo and Russian universities. The proposed centre could offer language courses and facilitate lectures, workshops, cultural programmes and youth exchanges, besides promoting greater understanding of Russian literature, history and art.

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The university is also exploring MoUs with reputed Russian universities for collaborative research, academic publications, seminars, conferences and interdisciplinary projects. Potential areas include science and technology, social sciences, languages, culture, tourism and disaster management.

Short-term certificate courses, summer and winter schools, workshops and student-faculty exchange programmes are also being considered to provide students and researchers with international exposure.

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Tourism could form another significant component of the proposed collaboration. CUHP sees scope for cooperation in mountain, sustainable and cultural tourism, hospitality, destination management and tourism education. Exchanges could also help showcase Himachal Pradesh’s Himalayan landscape and cultural heritage to Russian students and researchers, while providing Indian students with exposure to Russian tourism practices and destinations.

Prof Bansal may visit selected Russian universities to explore institutional partnerships and identify areas for structured collaboration. The proposed visit could focus on joint research, language and cultural studies, academic exchanges and tourism education.

Prof Bansal also highlighted CUHP’s proposed multi-crore telescope project in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), saying it would strengthen the university’s scientific research ecosystem and open avenues for advanced research and future collaborations.

The proposed India-Russia engagement is part of CUHP’s efforts to expand its international academic networks and provide students with greater global exposure through education, research, language, culture and youth exchanges.