Central University of Himachal Pradesh gets Rs 50 cr for Dehra campus

The Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) has received Rs 50 crore from the Union Ministry of Education for the development of its permanent campus at Dehra in Kangra district. The release of funds is expected to expedite the long-pending project and pave the way for the university to shift to its new campus.

At a high-level meeting with senior Central Public Works Department (CPWD) officials, the CUHP Vice-Chancellor reviewed the progress of construction and directed the agency to immediately resume all stalled works and complete them within the stipulated timelines.

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Construction activities had been suspended by the CPWD due to a shortage of funds. The university informed the meeting that the entire Rs 50 crore received from the Ministry of Education had been transferred to the CPWD for execution of the pending works. The release is expected to ease the financial constraints and accelerate construction.

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Taking serious note of the delays, the Vice-Chancellor directed the CPWD to mobilise adequate manpower, machinery and other resources to ensure uninterrupted progress. He also asked the department to submit a comprehensive, building-wise completion schedule covering pending civil works, electrical installations, essential services and infrastructure testing.

The meeting also reviewed the support extended by the Himachal Pradesh Government, which has sanctioned funds for developing essential electricity and water supply infrastructure at the campus. These works are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

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The Vice-Chancellor emphasised the need for close coordination among the university, the CPWD and the state government to ensure that the campus becomes operational at the earliest.

The university is now targeting April 2027 for shifting its academic activities to the permanent campus at Dehra, subject to the completion of essential infrastructure and the availability of necessary facilities. The development of the permanent campus is expected to provide much-needed infrastructure, strengthen the university’s academic and research facilities, and improve access to higher education in the region.