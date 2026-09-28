Central University of Himachal Pradesh week-long tourism event focuses on AI, responsible travel

The week-long World Tourism Week celebration, Charaeveti 2026, organised by the School of Tourism, Travel and Hospitality Management of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), Dharamsala, concluded here on Sunday, with a focus on the role of artificial intelligence, digital technology and responsible tourism in shaping the future of the sector.

Held from September 21 to 27 to mark World Tourism Day, the celebration was based on the global theme, “Reimagining Tourism through Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence”, and featured more than 25 activities aimed at connecting tourism education with local communities, heritage and culture.

Advertisement

CUHP Vice-Chancellor and Padma Shri Prof Haromohinder Singh Bedi was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony, which was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof Sat Prakash Bansal. Soumya Sambasivan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Northern Range, Himachal Pradesh, and Zaffar Iqbal, Commissioner, Dharamsala Municipal Corporation, attended as special guests.

Advertisement

Prof Bedi highlighted the close relationship between tourism, history, heritage, traditions and literature. Speaking about religious tourism, he said pilgrimage and cultural journeys had long been an integral part of Indian civilisation and contributed to the economy, employment and community life, besides offering spiritual experiences.

He also linked tourism with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, saying the growth of tourism had a wider impact on local communities and reflected the country’s cultural and literary heritage.

Advertisement

Sambasivan urged students to respect the cultures of host communities while travelling and stressed the need for responsible and sustainable tourism, particularly in the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. She also highlighted India’s diverse cultural heritage, citing Kangra painting and Kerala’s traditional martial art, Kalaripayattu, as examples of regional traditions that could be promoted through tourism.

Zaffar Iqbal praised the range of activities held during Charaeveti 2026, including the Guler heritage visit and conclave, treasure hunt, heritage walks, street plays, community outreach at Juhl village, medicinal plantation, a cleanliness drive along the Manjhi river, Bharatotsav, a national quiz and a Shark Tank-style activity.

He said the initiative demonstrated how tourism education could move beyond classrooms and engage directly with society and local communities.

In his presidential address, Prof Bansal highlighted the multiplier effect of tourism on the three Es — environment, economy and employment. He said tourism also contributed to community empowerment and cultural preservation, while academic institutions needed to adapt to changing social dynamics and technological disruptions driven by digitalisation and AI.

The concluding ceremony featured the final round of a national quiz on tourism and AI, followed by cultural performances showcasing Himachali folk traditions and Indian culture.