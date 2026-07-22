Central University of HP Vice-Chancellor Bansal gets one-yearr extension

The Central Government has granted a one-year extension to Prof SP Bansal as the Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP). According to an order issued by the Union Ministry of Education, the President of India approved the extension of Bansal’s tenure, which was scheduled to end on July 27. The order stated that Bansal would continue as Vice-Chancellor for a period not exceeding one year or until his successor was appointed or until further orders, whichever was earlier. Prof Bansal had joined the university as Vice-Chancellor on July 28, 2021.

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An esteemed academician, he had previously served as the Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh Technical University, Indira Gandhi University, Maharaja Agrasen University and Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla.

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