Central varsity professor booked for 'raping' student

NURPUR, NOVEMBER 19
The police today registered a case against a professor of Central University, Dehra, for allegedly raping and intimidating a student on the pretext of marrying her. The duo are from other states and have been in a relationship for the past one year.
The victim in her complaint stated that the accused had promised that he would marry her and established physical relations with her. She also alleged that the accused was also intimidating her. Their relations had started with mobile chatting and conversation.
DSP Vishal Sharma said the police had got a complaint last evening and an FIR under Section 376 and 506 against the professor had been registered. The medical examination of the victim had been conducted and her statement was also recorded in the court, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince
India played an essential role in negotiating the G20 Summi...
Economic crackdown on terror havens a must: Shah targets Pak
Asks FATF chief to keep vigil on nations aiding terrorists
Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital
Mastermind of RPG attack in Mohali