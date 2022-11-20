Central varsity professor booked for 'raping' student

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, NOVEMBER 19

The police today registered a case against a professor of Central University, Dehra, for allegedly raping and intimidating a student on the pretext of marrying her. The duo are from other states and have been in a relationship for the past one year.

The victim in her complaint stated that the accused had promised that he would marry her and established physical relations with her. She also alleged that the accused was also intimidating her. Their relations had started with mobile chatting and conversation.

DSP Vishal Sharma said the police had got a complaint last evening and an FIR under Section 376 and 506 against the professor had been registered. The medical examination of the victim had been conducted and her statement was also recorded in the court, he added.