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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Central University’s Dehra campus set to open in January

Central University’s Dehra campus set to open in January

University has sought an appointment with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the formal inauguration of the permanent campus, says VC

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Naresh Thakur
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:30 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Central University Vice-Chancellor Prof SP Bansal interacts with the media at Dehra on Thursday.
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The permanent campus of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) at Dehra in Kangra district is likely to become operational from January next year. The university is planning to begin regular academic activities at the newly built facility. Vice-Chancellor Prof SP Bansal, while chairing the 87th meeting of the university’s executive council at Dehra on Thursday, said that the construction of the permanent campus had entered its final phase, with most of the essential infrastructure already in place. The university was now preparing to shift regular classes to the new campus from January next year.

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The CUHP had earlier planned to commence academic activities at the Dehra campus in July 2026 but the schedule was delayed due to technical and administrative reasons. With construction progressing rapidly, the university is now targeting January 2027 for the start of regular classes.

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Prof Bansal said that the university had sought an appointment with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the formal inauguration of the permanent campus. To support future expansion, the university has proposed the acquisition of additional 50 hectares from the Himachal Pradesh Government. The Vice-Chancellor expressed hope that the land would be allotted soon, enabling the development of new academic blocks, research centres, hostels and other infrastructure.

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The executive council reviewed the university’s progress across academic, administrative and financial domains, while deliberating on measures to accelerate the overall growth of the institution. Several proposals related to academic expansion, administrative reforms, financial management and campus development were approved during the meeting.

Prof Bansal reiterated the CUHP’s commitment to promoting quality education, research, innovation and skill-based learning in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. The council also reviewed the progress of construction work on the permanent campus, with the Vice-Chancellor stressing the need to complete all ongoing projects within the stipulated timeline while maintaining high quality standards.

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Discussions covered the development of academic and administrative buildings, hostels, laboratories, the central library, sports infrastructure and other essential facilities. The council also explored the introduction of new academic programmes, strengthening research initiatives, expanding collaborations with industry and academic institutions, and improving student amenities.

Administrative matters concerning the faculty and other staff, financial planning and the university’s long-term development strategy also came up for discussion at the meeting.

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