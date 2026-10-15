Centre allocates Rs 26.59 crore for 179 EV charging stations in Himachal

The Central Government has sent a communication to this effect to the State Transport Department. The allocation is for setting up 179 charging stations in Himachal and the State Transport Department shall be the nodal agency for the work. Transport Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that the allocation of funds would help in spreading the network of electric vehicle public charging stations in the state which would benefit both locals and tourists.

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The Central Government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the establishment of electric vehicle public charging stations in the country under the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement, which has a total outlay of Rs 10,900 crore.