Centre approves Rs 2,614 crore for Sunni Dam hydro project

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 4

The Centre today approved an investment of Rs 2,614 crore for 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project in Shimla and Mandi districts. “The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the investment,” said SJVN chairman Nand Lal Sharma.

Sharma said the Run of River project was being executed on the Sutlej in Shimla and Mandi districts and it would have a 71-metre-high concrete gravity dam and six generating units in its surface power house. The project will generate 1,382 million units annually.

“The project is scheduled to be commissioned within 63 months of the commencement of construction works. The project is being financed on 70:30 debt equity ratio and on completion it will earn 16.50 per cent return on equity for the SJVN,” said Sharma.

Sharma shared that forest and environment clearances have already been accorded for the project, and Rs 266 crore have been spent on pre-construction activities. “On commissioning, 13 per cent of the electricity generated will be provided free of cost to government of Himachal Pradesh, including 1 per cent for Local Area Development Fund. For the project life cycle of 40 years, this free power translates into benefits of Rs 2,803 crore,” said Sharma.

Welcoming the decision, BJP state president Suresh Kashyap said the Narendra Modi government has approved the project even after the defeat of the BJP in the Assembly elections. “The BJP may have lost the elections, but the Prime Minister still considers Himachal his second home. The Modi government doesn’t take decisions on the basis of electoral results, it just believes in ensuring overall development,” said Kashyap.

#BJP #narendra modi #Shimla