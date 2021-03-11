Centre approves Rs 734 cr for 19 km stretch of Pathankot-Mandi NH

Mandi, June 10
Chief Minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur said yesterday an amount of Rs 734 crore has been approved by the Union government for construction of 19 km two-lane road from Narla to Mandi on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway-154.
The CM said the Narla to Mandi section would be constructed in the fifth package of the strategically important Pathankot-Mandi four-lane project. “But since it traverse hilly terrain, the stretch will be two-lane with a width between 30-45 metre. At present, it is 23 km but after upgradation, the distance will reduce to 19 km,” he added.
Thakur also informed that to connect Pathankot-Manali National Highway with Kiratpur-Manali road, a 4 km tunnel will be constructed from Bijni, near Mandi town, to Bindrabani.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Maintaining good relationship meets interests of both India and China: Chinese Defence Minister
General Wei Fenghe stressed that two nations are working tog...
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable
The former Punjab chief minister is admitted to a private ho...
Top fashion designer found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad
Pratyusha had worked as fashion designer for leading celebri...
Security forces gun down 3 LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
Encounter broke out on Saturday in Drabgam area of south Kas...
Rajya Sabha invalid vote: Focus on Haryana Congress agent, he stays mum
Congress expels Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party p...