Centre approves Rs 734 cr for 19 km stretch of Pathankot-Mandi NH

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 10

Chief Minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur said yesterday an amount of Rs 734 crore has been approved by the Union government for construction of 19 km two-lane road from Narla to Mandi on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway-154.

The CM said the Narla to Mandi section would be constructed in the fifth package of the strategically important Pathankot-Mandi four-lane project. “But since it traverse hilly terrain, the stretch will be two-lane with a width between 30-45 metre. At present, it is 23 km but after upgradation, the distance will reduce to 19 km,” he added.

Thakur also informed that to connect Pathankot-Manali National Highway with Kiratpur-Manali road, a 4 km tunnel will be constructed from Bijni, near Mandi town, to Bindrabani.