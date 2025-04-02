DT
PT
Centre approves construction of 21 bridges for Rs 140.9 crore

Centre approves construction of 21 bridges for Rs 140.9 crore

The Union Ministry of Rural Development has given clearance for the construction of 21 bridges under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana-III at a cost of Rs 140.90 crore in the state. Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh said...
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Apr 02, 2025 IST
The Union Ministry of Rural Development has given clearance for the construction of 21 bridges under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana-III at a cost of Rs 140.90 crore in the state.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh said today that the Union Ministry of Rural Development had approved the bridge projects proposed by Himachal Pradesh under the PMGSY-III Batch-I of 2024-25. The approval follows the recommendations of the empowered committee and the compliance report submitted by the state government, he added.

He said, “The approved projects include the construction of 21 bridges of 970.772 metres total length at a cost of Rs 140.90 crore. Of this, the Union Ministry of Rural Development will provide Rs 126.81 crore while the state government will contribute Rs 14.09 crore.”

Vikramaditya expressed gratitude to Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan for approving these projects, which would enhance road connectivity in the state. He said that the clearance came with specific conditions to ensure the highest quality standards.

He said that the state government would also deploy independent inspectors and ensure rigorous quality checks, including pile integrity tests and acceptance load tests. “These bridges will provide all-weather connectivity to remote areas, strengthen the road network and improve accessibility for rural communities. The state government is committed to accelerating infrastructure development and ensuring timely execution of these projects,” he added.

The minister said that the projects were expected to significantly enhance rural connectivity, particularly in the districts of Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti and Mandi. “Bridges have been approved across Himachal Pradesh for the upgrade and improvement of road connectivity,” he added.

In Hamirpur district, projects include the upgrade of bridges over Chainth Khad, Seer Khad and Lindi Khad on the Bassi-Sarkaghat road. Besides, bridges over Bakkar Khad, Jamli Khad and Ghudwin Khad will be upgraded. Other important bridges in the district such as those over Lal Ghar Nullah, Manjhi Khad, Dehi Khad, Dhaliara Khad, Maned Khad and Kahuli Khad have also been included in the projects.

In Kangra district, a 40-metre PSC Box girder bridge over Moul Khad while in Kullu district, two steel truss bridges over Sanj Khad would be upgraded. In Lahaul-Spiti district, several bridges, including those over the Chowkhang Nullah, Chenab, Kishori Nullah, Tailing Nullah and the Mooring Nullah, will be upgraded. Besides, Mandi district will benefit from the upgrade of a 110-metre double-lane motorable bridge over the Beas at Pandoh.

