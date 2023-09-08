Centre approves higher outlay for industrial scheme

Shimla, September 7
Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan today said that the Central Government yesterday approved a substantial increase in the outlay for the Industrial Development Scheme (IDS) for Himachal Pradesh. “Against the previously approved outlay of Rs 131 crore, the Central Government has now sanctioned an increased outlay of Rs 1,164.53 crore under the IDS scheme for Himachal and Uttarakhand,” he added.
Chauhan said that under the revised IDS scheme, industrial units in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand engaged in manufacturing, bio-technology and hydroelectric power generation (up to 10 MW) would benefit from various incentives. “These incentives include the Central Capital Investment Incentive for Access to Credit (CCIIAC) at 30 per cent of the investment in plant and machinery, with an upper limit of Rs 5 crore,” said the minister. Additionally, the units would be eligible for the Central Comprehensive Insurance Incentive (CCI), he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro
The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...
Spain's President to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid
After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...
INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypolls today; BJP takes early lead in UP, Tripura
The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...
At ASEAN meet, Modi seeks effective code of conduct for South China Sea
Today’s era not of war, reiterates PM | Lists terrorism, ext...
Kolkata: Director, principal, cook of safe home 'raped' minor girl for 10 years; arrested
The inmates have been shifted to a safe place after the alle...