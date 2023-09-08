Centre approves higher outlay for industrial scheme

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 7

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan today said that the Central Government yesterday approved a substantial increase in the outlay for the Industrial Development Scheme (IDS) for Himachal Pradesh. “Against the previously approved outlay of Rs 131 crore, the Central Government has now sanctioned an increased outlay of Rs 1,164.53 crore under the IDS scheme for Himachal and Uttarakhand,” he added.

Chauhan said that under the revised IDS scheme, industrial units in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand engaged in manufacturing, bio-technology and hydroelectric power generation (up to 10 MW) would benefit from various incentives. “These incentives include the Central Capital Investment Incentive for Access to Credit (CCIIAC) at 30 per cent of the investment in plant and machinery, with an upper limit of Rs 5 crore,” said the minister. Additionally, the units would be eligible for the Central Comprehensive Insurance Incentive (CCI), he added.

