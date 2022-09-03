Centre approves Rs 229 crore for Shimla sewerage project

IANS

Shimla, September 3

Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Saturday said the Centre has approved Rs 229 crore sewage treatment project for Shimla town. The project will be completed by 2025 and cater to the Shimla population for the next 30 years.

The minister said a detailed project report to rejuvenate and lay the new sewage network in the town was submitted to the Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organization (CPHEEO).

"The CPHEEO has approved the project," said the minister. The project is being funded by the World Bank.

The minister said Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Ltd (SJPNL) has taken up a project to lay a 230-km sewage network.

"Shimla town is expanding. Our aim is to provide sewage linkage to those deprived of it. A total of 230 km of sewage line is to be laid in Shimla town," the minister told the media here.

Bhardwaj added the existing sewage line would also be upgraded by laying six inch diameter pipes.

"The project has two components. One is to lay fresh sewage linkage to houses and another is to upgrade existing lines. This project will be completed by 2025," he said.

There are some households dependent upon septic tanks for sewage disposal. The scheme will end the dependency on the septic tanks. Areas of Dhali and Mashobra will also be linked to the facility under this scheme, he added.