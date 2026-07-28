Centre approves Rs 25 lakh HPU research project on indigenous tribal Ethonomedicine in Himachal

The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs has approved a ₹25 lakh research project titled "Ethnomedicine and Folk Healing among the Indigenous Communities of Himachal Pradesh", submitted by Dr Pankaj Gupta of the Department of Environmental Science, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla.

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The project has been sanctioned for the financial year 2026–27 under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme "Support to Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs)." Congratulating Dr Gupta, HPU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mahavir Singh said that the project would help preserve the invaluable traditional healthcare wisdom of tribal communities while enhancing Himachal Pradesh University's contribution to research on indigenous healthcare systems.

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“The two-year research project aims to document, preserve, and scientifically explore the traditional healthcare wisdom and folk healing practices that have been evolved and nurtured by the indigenous tribal communities of Himachal Pradesh for generations. The study will explore the use of medicinal plants, indigenous healthcare systems, and the invaluable knowledge of traditional healers, including Amchis, Vaidyas, folk herbalists, traditional birth attendants, and spiritual and magico-religious healers. It will also examine the socio-cultural significance of these healing traditions, many of which have played a crucial role in ensuring the health, resilience, and survival of mountain communities living in remote Himalayan regions” he said.

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“The research will cover the entire notified tribal belt of Himachal Pradesh, including Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and the Bharmour and Pangi subdivisions of Chamba district. In addition, the study will include tribal communities such as the Gaddis and Gujjars, who reside in non-tribal regions of the state but continue to preserve their traditional systems of medicine and healing. By covering a diverse range of communities and ecological zones, the study seeks to provide a comprehensive understanding of the state's indigenous healthcare traditions. The project is expected to make a significant contribution to the preservation and documentation of tribal knowledge systems while generating valuable academic evidence for future research, biodiversity conservation, integrated healthcare, and policy formulation.” said the VC.

The research project will focus on documenting indigenous healthcare practices, preserving tribal knowledge systems and generating academic evidence that could support future research, biodiversity conservation, integrated healthcare initiatives and policy formulation.