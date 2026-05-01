Centre approves Rs 258 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission-II

The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has given in-principle approval to allocate Rs 258.07 crore to Himachal Pradesh in the current financial year for works under Jal Jeevan Mission-II (JJM-II). The tentative grant-in-aid allocation was formally communicated to the Secretary of the state’s Jal Shakti Department, with funds expected to be released for the first quarter.

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The allocation follows repeated requests by the Himachal Pradesh Government to the Centre for additional funding under the mission. Officials indicated that both physical and financial progress across various sub-components will be monitored independently, with states directed to ensure disciplined and targeted expenditure.

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The Centre has instructed states to align their planning with milestones and priorities outlined in the operational guidelines of JJM-II. The overarching goal remains universal access to safe and adequate drinking water through functional household tap connections in rural areas.

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Special emphasis has been placed on addressing water scarcity. States have been advised to prioritise regions facing acute shortages and to utilise funds under the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and Scheduled Tribe Sub Plan (STSP) for habitations with a high proportion of SC and ST populations.

In addition to the main allocation, the Centre has issued a token “Mother Sanction” of Rs 3.16 crore to Himachal Pradesh. Earlier, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri informed the Vidhan Sabha that Rs 6,395 crore had been sanctioned to the state under JJM, of which Rs 5,167 crore has been received so far. He noted that Rs 1,227 crore remains pending, despite multiple representations to the Centre.