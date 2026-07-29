The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs has approved a Rs 25 lakh research project titled “Ethnomedicine and Folk Healing among the Indigenous Communities of Himachal Pradesh”, submitted by Dr Pankaj Gupta of the Department of Environment Science, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla.

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The project has been sanctioned for the financial year 2026–27 under the Centre-sponsored scheme, “Support to Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs).”

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Congratulating Dr Gupta, Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh said the project would help preserve the invaluable traditional healthcare wisdom of tribal communities while enhancing the HPU’s contribution to research on indigenous healthcare systems.

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“The two-year research project aims to document, preserve and scientifically explore the traditional healthcare wisdom and folk healing practices that have evolved and been nurtured by the indigenous tribal communities of Himachal Pradesh over generations. The study will examine the use of medicinal plants, indigenous healthcare systems and the invaluable knowledge of traditional healers, including Amchis, Vaidyas, folk herbalists, traditional birth attendants, and spiritual and magico-religious healers. It will also explore the socio-cultural significance of these healing traditions, many of which have played a crucial role in ensuring the health, resilience and survival of mountain communities living in remote Himalayan regions,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor added that the research would cover the entire notified tribal belt of Himachal Pradesh, including Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and the Bharmour and Pangi subdivisions of Chamba district.

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The study will include tribal communities such as the Gaddis and Gujjars, who reside in non-tribal regions of the state but continue to preserve their traditional systems of medicine and healing. By covering a diverse range of communities and ecological zones, the study seeks to provide a comprehensive understanding of the state’s indigenous healthcare traditions.