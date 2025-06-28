Centre boosting road infra along Indo-China border

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 27

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Kiren Rijiju today said the Central Government is repairing the highways and local roads in the areas adjoining the Indo-China border on priority basis.

“With the repair of roads in the district, Kailash Mansarovar Yatra can be started from Kinnaur in future,” he said. On the second day of his four-day visit to Himachal, Rijiju reached Kinnaur and laid the foundation stone of the indoor stadium at Pooh in Kinnaur. He was accompanied by Mandi Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut.

“The Central Government is providing all possible assistance to develop infrastructure not just in Mandi, Kinnaur, Lahaul Spiti and Kullu but the entire state,” the minister said. The Centre has provided a lot of help to develop the infrastructure in Mandi parliamentary constituency but it is the responsibility of the state government to ensure proper use of these funds, he added.

Rijiju said that the Vibrant Village Scheme has been started by the Central Government to develop border areas. Under this scheme, the Central Government is giving adequate funds to Himachal Pradesh. However, for this the state government has to prepare and send its proposal.

Addressing a public meeting at Pooh, the Union Minister said the Centrre has provided assistance to develop infrastructure in Mandi parliamentary constituency.