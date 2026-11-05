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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Centre clears scientific river dredging in forest areas

Centre clears scientific river dredging in forest areas

Move follows Himachal's request for flood mitigation

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:44 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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The Centre has permitted scientifically planned and time-bound dredging of rivers passing through forest areas for flood mitigation, disaster management and ecological restoration, exempting such activities from being treated as non-forest purposes under the forest conservation law.

The Union Environment Ministry has issued detailed guidelines allowing the removal of silt, debris, stones and boulders accumulated in river channels following natural disasters and extreme weather events, subject to stringent environmental safeguards and monitoring.

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The decision follows a request by the Himachal Pradesh Government, which had sought the Centre''''s intervention to facilitate dredging in vulnerable river stretches amid extreme rainfall, flashfloods and heavy debris accumulation that has reduced river carrying capacity and threatened settlements and infrastructure.

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Issued under the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, the guidelines aim to restore natural river courses and flow, protect forest and riverine ecosystems, stabilise riverbanks and minimise flood risks.

The exemption will apply to forest areas outside protected areas where material has accumulated due to floods, landslides, cloudbursts, earthquakes and other natural disasters. However, it will not cover activities undertaken primarily for commercial extraction of minerals or riverbed material.

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Under the guidelines, the State Forest Department or an agency under its control will have to prepare a comprehensive dredging plan based on scientific assessment by a reputed national institute. The plan must specify the river stretch, quantity and nature of material to be removed, methodology, machinery, duration, environmental safeguards and arrangements for disposal or utilisation.

States will also be required to establish monitoring mechanisms to verify the quantity of material removed, its transportation and disposal, and utilisation of proceeds.

The guidelines make it clear that states collecting royalty from the disposal of dredged material must obtain requisite approvals under the forest conservation law and other applicable legislation.

Any dredging beyond the approved period or outside the permitted scope will be treated as commercial mining, inviting possible suspension of operations and legal action.

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