Centre ensured development of state, gave projects: Vipin Parmar

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 28

Sullah MLA Vipin Parmar today claimed that the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had always extended wholehearted support to Himachal by sanctioning mega projects,

Parmar, while addressing mediapersons here, said that people had lost faith in the Congress, as it had failed to honour promises made to them before the Assembly elections. “The Congress has failed to honour the 10 guarantees it gave to people before the Assembly elections. How will it now seek votes in the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) poll,” he added.

The former Speaker said, “The Congress has not built even one parking lot after coming to power but is now making tall claims about changing the face of the city and giving it a makeover.” He cautioned people not to be taken in by false poll promises.

Parmar said that the previous BJP government had planned a Rs 1,813 crore Sutlej drinking water scheme to provide 24X7 supply to the state capital. “The Congress has ruled the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) for several years but has done precious little for retaining the glory of the Queen of Hills,” he claimed.

He said that it was Narendra Modi-led Central Government that had ensured the creation of facilities under the Rs 6,500 crore Smart City programme in Shimla and Dharamsala. National highways, pedestrian paths, over-bridges, Ajivika Bhawan and parking lots were built during the BJP rule in the past five years, he claimed.

Parmar accused the Congress of trying to make backdoor appointments and terminating the services of employees working on the outsourced basis. “The Congress has no roadmap for creating one lakh jobs every year, as it had promised in its manifesto,” he said.