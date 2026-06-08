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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Centre eyes global markets for Himachal’s fruits & processed foods

Centre eyes global markets for Himachal’s fruits & processed foods

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:37 AM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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The Union Government is working on a new strategy to boost international exports of agro-processed fruits, creating fresh opportunities for Himachal Pradesh’s organic and horticultural produce in global markets. This was stated by Monica Gaur, Director, Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, during a stakeholder engagement workshop held at Fagu near Shimla on Saturday.

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The workshop, organised by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC), focused on the theme, “Export of agricultural processed food and beverage products from Himachal Pradesh”.

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Addressing participants, Gaur highlighted the immense export potential of Himachal’s agriculture and horticulture products and stressed the need to strengthen market linkages, value addition and export-oriented infrastructure in the state. She said the Centre’s new export strategy for agro-processed fruits would help Himachal’s organic produce gain access to international markets and create better income opportunities for growers.

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Delivering the keynote address, Nitin Yadav, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, underlined the importance of connecting Himachal’s horticulture sector with global markets. He emphasised the effective utilisation of various Central Government schemes aimed at promoting exports of high-value fresh and processed horticultural products.

HPMC Managing Director DC Rana said integrating farmers with processing and export value chains could significantly enhance farm incomes while generating entrepreneurship opportunities in rural areas.

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The workshop featured detailed discussions on the export potential of Himachal’s horticultural produce, particularly stone fruits such as plums, peaches, apricots and cherries, along with value-added products derived from them. Participants explored ways to establish stronger connections with international buyers, importers and overseas markets.

Stakeholders also deliberated on opportunities in food processing, packaging, branding, marketing and export promotion. Challenges related to market access, logistics, quality standards, product aggregation, post-harvest management, cold-chain infrastructure and export facilitation were also discussed.

Senior officials from the Union and state governments, HPMC, industry representatives, exporters, entrepreneurs, processing units, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and other stakeholders attended the workshop.

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