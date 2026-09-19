Centre facilitated Kishau project, Sukhu can’t claim credit: Jai Ram

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Friday accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of making a “hollow and baseless” attempt to take credit for the Kishau multipurpose project. He said that the Central Government had played the key role in taking the long-pending project forward. Thakur addressed a rally organised at the PWD Rest House at Shillai in Sirmaur district to felicitate newly elected representatives of panchayati raj institutions of the Shillai Assembly constituency. He said that the interests of people likely to be affected by the project in the Shillai and Chopal areas of Himachal Pradesh would be taken up with the Central Government. “Whatever is required to safeguard the rights of the affected people will be presented before the Central Government and efforts will be made to address their concerns,” he added.

Thakur alleged that the state government was spending public money on large hoardings to highlight its achievements despite Himachal Pradesh facing a financial crisis. He said that of the six states associated with the Kishau project, five have BJP governments while only Himachal was ruled by the Congress.

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He said that all newly elected panchayat representatives, irrespective of their political affiliations, should acknowledge the BJP’s role in pursuing the issue of the local body elections up to the Supreme Court. He claimed that the BJP-supported candidates had won around 70 per cent of the seats in panchayati raj institutions and that BJP leaders had been elected Zila Parishad chairpersons and vice-chairpersons in 10 of the 11 districts of the state. He also questioned the delay in holding elections in Lahaul-Spiti.

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Thakur alleged that some officers were being given extension in service up to two years though the government had about a year of its tenure left.

Thakur claimed that several senior Congress leaders could refuse to contest the 2027 Assembly elections, alleging that the political situation at the grassroots level had changed. Later, he felicitated BJP-supported representatives of panchayati raj institutions and visited the temple of Chalanda Mahasu Maharaj at Pashmi. Pachhad MLA Reena Kashyap, former Shillai MLA Baldev Singh Tomar and other BJP leaders were present on the occasion.