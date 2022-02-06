Centre for women in distress in Dharamsala helps 43 in six months

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 5

The district administration has opened a centre for women in distress in Dharamsala. The centre has been named Sakhi One Stop Centre.

Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said the centre was proving to be helpful for women as 43 had benefited from it in the last six months.

The district and police administration were trying to ensure a speedy resolution to problems of such women through the centre.

Jindal said the centre was providing services like emergency response and rescue services, legal aid, police assistance, medical aid, psycho-social support, video-conferencing facility, psychologist, 5-day temporary support to victims of violence.

He said under the scheme any victim of violence could get all kinds of help under one roof where medical and legal aid, temporary accommodation, case filing help and counselling are all available.

He said women facing any kind of violence such as rape, sexual violence, domestic violence, trafficking, acid attack, witch hunting, dowry-related violence, child sexual abuse and child marriage could approach the centre”. The benefit could be availed without any age bar.

The Deputy Commissioner said 28 women were given legal aid, seven were given medical assistance, 23 were given police assistance, 48 were given psychological social counselling and seven were given shelter to stay. —