Centre ‘framing’ Oppn leaders in false cases

Mandi, April 20
The Congress held a ‘satyagraha’ here today to show solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as an MP after he was convicted in a defamation case.
Senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur led the ‘satyagraha’. He said the Central Government was framing false cases against opposition leaders. “The Central Government is suppressing the voice of the Opposition,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap submits resignation to Nadda
Kashyap cited 'personal reasons' for resigning from his post
Heat waves may come in way of achieving SDGs, reveals study
The observations have been in the study titled ‘Lethal heat ...