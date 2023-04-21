Centre ‘framing’ Oppn leaders in false cases

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 20

The Congress held a ‘satyagraha’ here today to show solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as an MP after he was convicted in a defamation case.

Senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur led the ‘satyagraha’. He said the Central Government was framing false cases against opposition leaders. “The Central Government is suppressing the voice of the Opposition,” he added.