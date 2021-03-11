Centre grants Rs 950 crore for education in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 26

The Project Approval Board (PAB) has approved a budget of Rs 950 crore for strengthening the education sector in Himachal during 2022-23, compared to Rs 786 crore in 2021-22, an increase of Rs 164 crore (20.86 per cent).

The Central Government had lauded the policies and initiatives taken under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan in Himachal and the increase in the budget was performance based. Principal Secretary (Education) Rajnish and state project Director Virender Sharma attended the meeting and detailed the activities being undertaken under the scheme in the state.

The funds would be utilised for giving grants to schools, supply of free textbooks and school uniforms, for teachers’ training, vocational education, teachers’ education, infrastructure development, pre-school education, foundational literacy and innovations.

The state has already started nursery classes in 3,000 schools and plans to introduce these classes in 550 schools this year.