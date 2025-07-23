DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Centre has special cencern for state: MP

Centre has special cencern for state: MP

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:29 AM Jul 23, 2025 IST
Hamirpur MP Anurag Singh Thakur yesterday said that the decision to form a multi-sectoral team by the Central Government in view of frequent natural disasters in Himachal would help in ascertaining the possible reasons behind their recurrence.

He said, “The Central Government has special concern for Himachal. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government stands with Himachal in this hour of crisis.” For the past few days, Himachal had faced the brunt of natural disasters in the form of flashfloods, heavy rain and cloudbursts, he added.

Anurag said, “In the past few years, there has been a large increase in natural disasters in Himachal, which needs to be studied by experts.

