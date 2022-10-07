Centre of excellence opens at Central University of Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 6

Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence that has been established in Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) was inaugurated here today by Rajya Sabha member Indu Goswami. The centre has been established in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Dr Ambedkar Foundation.

The centre will provide training to 100 SC students every year to crack the Civil Services examinations.

Presiding over the programme, VC of the CUHP Professor Sat Prakash Bansal encouraged the students to prepare for the examinations diligently. He said this was a great opportunity for the SC students and they should take advantage of this opportunity.

Goswami, inaugurating the centre, said such efforts give encouragement to the students, who are deprived of preparation for civil examinations due to lack of funds. As many as 31 centers had been opened all over India and it was a matter of pride for Himachal that the university had also got one. She told the university management that if any financial assistance was needed for the library, it could be provided from the MP fund.

Indu Goswami presented the Prime Minister’s book Modi @ 20: Dreams Meet Delivery to the Vice Chancellor and announced Rs 30,000 to make this book available in the library of the university.

