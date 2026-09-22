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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Centre of Indian Trade Unions demands higher wages, 200 days’ work

Centre of Indian Trade Unions demands higher wages, 200 days’ work

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 07:59 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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The Mandi district committee of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) held a meeting at Tarachand Bhawan here on Sunday, raising a series of demands concerning wages, employment, electricity metering and social security for workers.
The meeting was chaired by CITU district vice-president Gurdas Verma. Addressing the gathering, district general secretary Rajesh Sharma called for the withdrawal of the four labour codes and demanded a statutory minimum wage of Rs 42,000 per month for all workers.
Sharma also demanded the restoration and strengthening of the rural employment guarantee programme, with 200 days of employment annually and a minimum wage of Rs 700 per day.
He demanded withdrawal of what he described as the Electricity Privatisation Bill, 2025, and the smart meter scheme. He also called for an end to the alleged forced installation of meters.
Another major demand raised at the meeting was the extension of gratuity and pension benefits to all scheme workers. The union said workers engaged under various government schemes should receive adequate social security protection and retirement benefits.
The CITU district committee also announced its participation in the “Delhi Chalo” campaign scheduled for December 1 and 2. According to the organisation, around 500 workers from Mandi district affiliated with different CITU unions would participate in the programme.
To mobilise workers for the campaign, the district committee plans to organise meetings across Mandi district and distribute pamphlets door-to-door. The union said the campaign would highlight what it described as “anti-worker and anti-people” government policies and seek wider public support for its demands.

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