Centre okays 57.10 hectares for Central University of Himachal Pradesh campus in Dharamsala

The Central University of Himachal Pradesh's temporary campus.



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 27

The empowered committee of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest has cleared the transfer of 57.10 hectares of forestland in Jadrangal area of the Dharamsala Assembly constituency for the construction of the north campus of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP).

Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor gave this information in a press note issued here today. He said, “I had taken up the matter of the clearance of the forestland proposed by the state government for the construction of the CUHP campus at Jadrangal with the Union Minister for Environment and Forest and also in Parliament. I am happy that the clearance has been given and the work on the CUHP campus at Jadrangal in the Dharamsala constituency can now be started.”

Now that the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest has given permission for the transfer of 57.10 hectares of forestland for the CUHP campus, the state government will have to deposit the cost of land with the Forest Department for its transfer in the name of the CUHP so that the work on the north campus could start

The south campus of the CUHP is under construction in the Dehra Assembly constituency of Kangra district. The Union Ministry of Environment and Forest had not cleared the land proposed for the north campus of the university at Jadrangal due to concerns over its suitability.

Many citizen groups in Dharamsala region had started a campaign for the construction of the CUHP campus at Jadrangal.

It was during the BJP government led by former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal from 2007 to 2012 that a proposal for two campuses of the CUHP was mooted. When the Congress came to power in the state in 2012, it decided that the CUHP campus would be built only in Dharamsala. However, the Union Government then did not approve the land proposed in Indrunag area of Dharamsala for the campus, saying it was an active landslide zone. The Congress government had then proposed land at Jadrangal in the Dharamsala constituency for the north campus.

In 2017, the BJP came to power in the state and once again, the foundation stone of the two campuses of the CUHP at Jadrangal and Dehra were laid. This year, the contract for the construction of the CUHP campus in Dehra was awarded and the work started.

PROPOSAL MADE DURING DHUMAL’S REGIME

  • A proposal for two CUHP campuses was mooted during the BJP govt led by ex-CM PK Dhumal from 2007 to 2012
  • In 2012, the Cong came to power & said the campus would be built in Dharamsala only. The Centre didn’t approve the proposed land, saying it was active landslide zone
  • In 2017, the BJP once again laid the stone of the two campuses Jadrangal and Dehra. This year, the contract for the campus in Dehra was awarded and the work started

