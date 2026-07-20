Centre okays indoor stadium for Palampur; will have swimming pool, shooting range

The Central Government has approved the construction of a state-of-the-art indoor sports stadium in Palampur city. The ambitious project will come up on 10 kanals near the Tea Board office and is expected to transform the city into an important sports hub in Kangra district. The proposed sports complex will offer modern facilities for a range of indoor sporting disciplines. Besides courts for indoor games, the stadium will also include a swimming pool and a shooting range to enable athletes to train in multiple sports at one venue. The project is expected to benefit sportspersons from Palampur as well as neighbouring parts of Kangra district.

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Local MLA Ashish Butail said that the Palampur Municipal Corporation through the Himachal Pradesh Government had submitted the proposal for the indoor sports stadium to the Central Government. He added that the Union Government had approved the project and had already released Rs 5 crore for its execution.

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Butail said that it was a landmark project for the city and the stadium would become a valuable public asset and provide young athletes with access to modern sports infrastructure that had long been missing. “The indoor stadium will encourage the local youth to pursue sports professionally and prepare for the state and national-level competitions without having to travel to other cities for training,” he added.

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Former Palampur Mayor Gopal Nag and Block Congress Committee president Trilok Kumar welcomed the announcement, saying the facility would fill a long-standing gap in the city’s sports infrastructure. At present, the aspiring athletes have to travel to bigger cities for specialised training, particularly in disciplines such as swimming and shooting.

The stadium is expected to become one of the region’s most significant sports facilities. It will provide world-class infrastructure, encourage greater youth participation in sports and strengthen Palampur’s position as an emerging centre for sports and fitness in Himachal Pradesh.