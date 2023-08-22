Centre providing liberal funds for relief work: Anurag

Tribune News Service

Mandi/hamirpur, August 21

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur today visited flood-affected areas of Dharampur in Mandi district and he met the affected families.

“The monsoon fury has caused a lot of destruction in the entire state. My parliamentary constituency has also suffered a lot,” Anurag said.

The Union Minister said, “In this tough time, the Central Government is providing financial assistance to the state government to deal with the situation. So far, the Central Government has given Rs 862 crore through the Home Ministry, while it has provided Rs 2,700 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. The Centre will give financial assistance to the state in the coming days to help those who lost their houses in the rain disaster.”

Anurag said, “During his visit in Himachal, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had committed to the state government that all damaged four-lane and national highways in Himachal will be repaired by the Central Government. In the event of this disaster, the Central Government is providing help to the state on all fronts.”

He said that power supply had not been restored in many areas of Dharampur even after a week and a half due to which there is anger among the people. Internet services were also disrupted in the Sandhol area and as a result the work has been affected in banks, post offices and other government and private offices.

At Sujanpur in Hamirpur district, the Union Minister said that the Central Government had released Rs 862 crore to Himachal for disaster relief and more help would come in due course.

Anurag visited disaster-affected Sachuhi, Kheri, Jungalberi and Patlandar villages and Sujanpur town. He said that a team would soon assess the property loss so that the required relief could be made available to people at the earliest.

