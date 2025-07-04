DT
PT
Centre raises Minimum Import Price of apples from Rs 50 to Rs 80/kg

Centre raises Minimum Import Price of apples from Rs 50 to Rs 80/kg

Apart from enhancing import duty on apple, growers have been demanding a hike in MIP to ensure imported apple does not reach the Indian markets at extremely cheap rates
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:28 PM Jul 04, 2025 IST
File photo
The Centre has increased the Minimum Import Price (MIP) from Rs 50 to Rs 80, providing a big relief to the apple growers of Himachal, Kashmir and Uttarakhand. “The decision was taken on June 3 following the approval of the Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan,” said Chetan Singh Bragta, the BJP spokesperson.

Apart from enhancing import duty on apple, the apple growers have been demanding a hike in MIP to ensure imported apple does not reach the Indian markets at extremely cheap rates.

Calling the decision ‘a result of the farmer-friendly approach and strong political will of the Narendra Modi government’, Bragta said it would check the unhindered dumping of imported apple in the country. “It would lead to local apple growers getting remunerative prices in the market,” he said.

The MIP was introduced at Rs 50 per kg in 2023. While happy with the decision, the apple growers had been demanding a hike and strict adherence to the decision. “The Modi government banned the entry of the Chinese apple into the Indian market in 2018. Like that decision, the hike in MIP is going to benefit the local growers a lot, and its impact would be seen shortly,” he said.

With MIP at Rs 50 and the import duty fixed at 50 per cent, the imported apple landed at Indian shores for a minimum price of Rs 75. With the MIP hiked to Rs 80, this price will now jump to Rs 120, a difference of Rs 45 per kg.

“This hike will be beneficial to the growers, provided the decision is implemented strictly,” said an apple grower.

