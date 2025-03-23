Centre readies Rs 1.31L cr project report for Bilaspur-Leh railway line

In a significant move to enhance connectivity to the world’s highest battlefield, the Centre has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) worth Rs 1.31 lakh crore for the construction of a railway line from Bilaspur to Leh. This ambitious railway project, once completed, is expected to serve both strategic and economic interests, improving access to remote regions while boosting tourism and local economies.

Currently, the construction of the Bhanupli-Bilaspur railway line, which serves as the initial phase of this grand project, is progressing rapidly. The track, extending from Bhanupli in Punjab to Bilaspur town in Himachal Pradesh, is expected to be completed by 2027. Several major tunnels and bridges along the route have already been built, while work is underway on an overbridge near Govind Sagar Lake in Bilaspur.

According to sources, the Railway Ministry has now completed the DPR for extending the railway line from Bilaspur to Leh. Additionally, a geological survey of the proposed track has been conducted to assess feasibility. The 489-km-long railway line has been designated as a strategic project by the Ministry of Defence, underlining its importance for national security and defence logistics.

The planned route of the railway line will pass through key towns in Himachal Pradesh, including Mandi, Kullu, Manali, Keylong, and Darcha, before entering the Union Territory of Ladakh. Once operational, this railway corridor will not only bolster strategic military preparedness but will also serve as a major boost for tourism and economic development in the region.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing session of Parliament, confirmed the completion of the DPR for the mega Kargil project, estimating its cost at Rs 1.31 lakh crore. He reiterated that the Bilaspur-Manali-Leh railway line, being 489 km in length, has been identified as a crucial strategic line by the Ministry of Defence.

With this historic railway project taking shape, the region is set to witness a transformative shift in connectivity, bridging the gap between the Himalayan states and the northern frontiers.