Centre sanctions Rs 15 crore for restoration of Shimla rail line

The Kalka-Shimla railway line, a Unesco world heritage site, will be repaired at a cost of Rs 15 crore and new measures will be taken to ensure that it does not suffer damage due to heavy rain to this extent in future. The rail line had suffered extensive damage due to torrential rain and landslides in the past two months.

Herculean task Amid continuing rainfall and closure of roads, transportation of heavy equipment to damaged sites on the railway track is a challenging task

The Union Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 15 crore for the repair and restoration of the track that was damaged at 175 locations (as per the Railways’ records), including a bridge that was swept away by a massive landslide at Summer Hill in Shimla recently.

Senior Railway officials of Ambala division today said that the repair work on the track was started in July and 155 of the total 175 locations where it had suffered damage had been repaired. They added that they were expecting that the British era railway line would be restored by September 20.

Sources in the Railways, however, said that amid continuous heavy rain and roads blocked for heavy vehicles, transporting repair material, including heavy iron bridge girders, channels and cement, would be a Herculean task. “It may take some more time before train service resumes on the 96-km railway track. There are still many locations where the track is damaged and are unapproachable. Vehicles cannot transport heavy material or equipment to these places. Also, incessant rain is hampering the restoration work,” they added.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ambala, Mandeep Bhatia told The Tribune, “The rail track had suffered more damage in July than this month. However, we have already carried out repair work at most of the locations. A bridge on the railway line at Summer Hill in Shimla was washed away due to heavy rain recently and it would take some time to restore the track completely. The work is going on a war footing but the transportation of material to the affected places is a challenging task. We are working on it and if rain does not hamper restoration efforts further, we expect to restore the railway line by September 20.”

Bhatia said, “The Central Government has sanctioned Rs 15 crore for the track repair and restoration. The amount will also be utilised for strengthening the railway line so that it is not damaged due to heavy rain to such an extent in future.”

The Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM), Ambala division, said, “Besides constructing a new bridge and carrying our repair work where ever required, we will also ensure hill slope protection, support to bridges, tunnel protection and building of retaining walls at different locations to strengthen the railway line. The Railways has always lost revenue due to the closure of the train service on this track.”

Built during British rule, the 96-km Kalka-Shimla railway line is not just an architectural marvel that meanders through the hilly terrains of Himachal Pradesh but it also provides a glimpse of the sheer beauty of nature and breathtaking vistas of the hill state while passing through 18 stations, 102 tunnels and 988 bridges on the way.

