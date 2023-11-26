Centre sanctions Rs 38.8 crore for Bhuntar-Manikaran road repair

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, November 25

The Central Government has sanctioned Rs 38.86 crore for stabilising and repairing stretches of the Bhuntar-Manikaran road that were damaged due to flashfloods in July this year and had become vulnerable. The road at 10 places had become hazardous after suffering damage due to floods in the Parbati river. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has written a letter to the state government in this regard.

The condition of the Bhuntar-Manikaran road will improve after repair work. The road was badly damaged between Jachchhani and Chhorodnala, Chhannikhod, Suma Ropa and near Sharni due to the floods. It was temporarily restored to traffic but it was risky to commute on it at some points due to its bad condition.

Manikaran is a religious place and many pilgrims, tourists and trekkers visit the Parbati valley round the year. Kasol, Manikaran and Malana are famous tourist places in the valley. Kasol is also called Mini Israel as a lot of nationals of that country stay here. JK Gupta, Superintending Engineer, Public Works Department, Kullu, says that the Bhuntar-Manikaran road will be repaired with the sanctioned central funds.

The road was earlier included in the Bharat Mala project in March 2017 for its widening and improvement, but in vain. The then Mandi MP Ram Swaroop Sharma had said that Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had approved Rs 430 crore for the project but now the authorities concerned said that the Bharat Mala scheme had been dropped.

The residents of the area rue the pitiable condition of the Bhuntar-Manikaran road that witnesses long traffic jams. They have long been demanding that the road condition be improved but successive governments had only given assurances.

The residents allege that several fatal mishaps had occurred on the road. They say that during the elections, politicians remember this road but forget it later. A local resident, Dheeraj, says that the road needs to be widened urgently as it witnesses heavy traffic. He adds that farmers of the Parbati valley are dependent on it to transport their produce to markets.

