Centre shielding Adani Group: Cong

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 17

The Congress today alleged that the Central Government was shielding the Adani Group in the wake of serious allegations made in the Hindenburg Research report.

AICC spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh, while addressing mediapersons here, said that the Congress would make people aware about the issue so that the BJP tastes defeat in the 2024 general elections.

He alleged that the Central Government was not ready to investigate even serious allegations against the Adani Group. “The most serious allegation is that several foreign companies pumped a huge amount of money into the Adani Group. The amount of money invested was more than the total market capitalization of some of the group companies. Shouldn’t there be an investigation into the source of the money?” asked Akhilesh.

He alleged, “We raised the issue in Parliament and sought a probe but the Prime Minister remained silent.”