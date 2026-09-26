Centre team to assess rain losses in Himachal from Sept 28

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team will visit Himachal Pradesh from September 28 to October 1 to assess the damage caused by the current monsoon, even as the state government has submitted a memorandum seeking Rs 3,200 crore for the rain-related losses.

The team will be led by M Ramachandrudu, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, who will arrive in Kangra on September 28. He will land at Gaggal airport on his return from Jammu and Kashmir, where the team is also scheduled to assess monsoon damage. The team will interact with senior officers of the Himachal Government and visit affected areas to assess the extent of losses.

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According to data compiled by the Revenue Department, 366 persons have died in rain-related incidents in the state this monsoon, while 614 have suffered injuries and four remain missing. The disaster has also resulted in the death of 579 animals. As many as 43 pucca and 101 kaccha houses have been completely damaged, while 161 pucca and 365 kaccha houses have suffered partial damage.

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The state, however, has suffered comparatively less damage to public and private infrastructure this year than during the devastating monsoons of 2023 and 2025, barring a few isolated incidents.

Of the deaths reported this monsoon, 18 were caused by landslides, 17 by drowning, 58 by falls, 16 by snakebites, 10 by electrocution, two each by lightning & fire and one by a flashflood.

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Shimla has reported the highest number of deaths at 23, followed by Chamba with 22, Kangra 19, and Mandi and Lahaul-Spiti 18 each. Sirmaur has reported 16 deaths.

Other members of the Central team include Prakash Chand, Director, Ministry of Jal Shakti; Ramavtar Meena, Director, Ministry of Rural Development; Sri Sashivardhan Reddy, Scientist, National Remote Sensing Centre, ISRO, Hyderabad; and officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Finance.

The team is likely to visit Bhattiyat-Chuwari in Chamba and Boh in Kangra on September 28, parts of Kullu and Mandi, including Sainj and Banjar, on September 29 and 30, and Shimla, Kasauli and Parwanoo on October 1.