Centre to bear 80% of viability gap funding for Himachal air connectivity

Air connectivity in Himachal Pradesh is set for a major boost with the Centre agreeing to bear 80 per cent of the viability gap funding (VGF) under the modified Regional Connectivity Scheme-UDAN, reducing the financial burden on the state and paving the way for strengthening existing and introducing new air routes.

A 10-year tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Himachal Pradesh Government, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India (AAI) in New Delhi today. Under the agreement, the state government will contribute 20 per cent of the VGF, while the remaining 80 per cent will be borne by the Centre.

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The MoU provides a framework for cooperation on existing and new UDAN routes besides facilitating the development and operationalisation of eligible aviation infrastructure in the state.

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The agreement assumes significance for Himachal, which has long struggled with inadequate and unreliable air connectivity despite its enormous tourism potential. The state has three operational airports — Jubbarhatti near Shimla, Bhuntar in Kullu and Gaggal in Kangra — but limited flight frequency and high air fares have remained major impediments to attracting high-end tourists and opening up remote destinations.

Officials of the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department said the MoU was signed in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol.

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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had recently urged the Centre to extend a revised 90:10 VGF funding pattern to Himachal, citing the state’s difficult geographical and topographical conditions and the higher cost of operating flights in mountainous terrain.

Improved connectivity is expected to facilitate the movement of tourists and business travellers, besides providing better access to remote areas. The government hopes enhanced air links will help overcome the twin challenges of limited connectivity and exorbitant fares, which have so far restricted the arrival of high-end tourists in large numbers.