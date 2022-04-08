Centre to provide therapy to special kids

Our Correspondent

KULLU, APRIL 7

The Samphia Foundation here will establish and operate the first District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) to provide therapy for children with disabilities at Regional Hospital, Kullu.

An MOU was signed between Regional Hospital, Kullu, represented by Medical Superintendent Dr Naresh Chand, and the Samphia Foundation represented by Executive Director Shruti Bhardwaj here yesterday. —