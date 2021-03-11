Centre to recognise unsung heroes of freedom struggle

Dharamsala, May 4
The Central Government has started a campaign to identify unsung heroes of the Indian freedom movement.
The Nehru Yuva Kendra has been entrusted with the task of collecting data regarding the freedom fighters, who had not been given due recognition.
Naresh Sharma, District Officer, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Dharamsala, says in Kangra district, volunteers of his organisation will collect data regarding all unsung heroes.
People of the district have been asked to contact them regarding the people, who had contributed to the Indian freedom struggle but their services had not been recognised.
Locals have been asked to get the names of such persons authenticated by their respective village pradhans, and submit the details.
The names would be forwarded to the Central Government, which would get the names etched on a memorial at the India Gate, along with a short story about their role and contributions, he says.
