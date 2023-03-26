Centre trying to muffle voice of Oppn, alleges Congress leader

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 25

The Central Government is victimising Congress leaders. It has adopted a dictatorial attitude to curb the voice of the Opposition, leaders of the District Congress Committee (DCC) alleged here yesterday.

The DCC organised a protest rally against the Central Government after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s membership of the Lok Sabha was terminated. Kuldeep Singh Pathania, president of the DCC, said the BJP leaders were afraid of the growing popularity of Rahul Gandhi and hence were trying to stop him.

He said that the Congress was fully supporting Rahul. He added that the Gandhi family had a long history of sacrifices and it had never given up efforts for the growth, prosperity and unity of the country.

Rajender Zar, former president of the DCC, said the Gandhi family members had sacrificed their lives for the country and the acts of the Central Government could not demoralise or weaken their resolve. District general secretary Rajesh Anand, former state general secretary Anil Verma and leaders of the district and block Congress committees also took part in the protest.