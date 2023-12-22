Centre urged to amend NDPS Act, make ‘chitta’ provisions stringent

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 21

The state Assembly today unanimously passed a resolution urging the Union Government to make all cases related to ‘chitta’ non-bailable and introduce a provision for the registration of a murder case if a person dies due to ‘chitta’ intake.

In the resolution, the Central Government was urged to amend the NDPS Act and make strict provisions as per the resolution passed by the Assembly. Private members Sukhram Choudhary of the BJP and Kuldeep Singh Rathore of the Congress had brought the resolution on the prevalence of ever-increasing drug addiction in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, while participating in the discussion on the resolution, said that the state government would not spare anyone involved in ‘chitta’ peddling. He added that the problem could be solved only with strong political willpower and the Congress government had that willpower.

Agnihotri said, “The government has information that de-addiction centres have become drug selling points, which is a matter of concern. At present, there are 83 de-addiction centres in the private sector and six in the government sector in Himachal. The government will get these de-addiction centres inspected and a detailed report will be placed in the House during the budget session.”

He said that the government would strengthen the Anti-Narcotics Task Force to crack down on the drug mafia. “The government will deploy 500 jawans and officers in the three units of the task force and they will work only against the drug mafia. In a survey conducted by AIIMS, New Delhi, Himachal’s drug abuse average is 3.5 per cent compared to the national average of 1.2, which is worrying,” he added. He urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take immediate action in 23 cases sent by the state government and seize assets worth Rs 30 crore of drug smugglers.

Agnihotri also urged the Central Government to open an NCB office in the state. He said, “The state police had seized 14 kg of ‘chitta’ in a year and arrested 1,757 peddlers. At present, there are 2,901 prisoners in the jails of the state and 1,205 or them were caught in ‘chitta’ cases. The jails of the state are full and can’t accommodate more prisoners. In the past one year, 313 kg of hashish, 343 kg of opium, 630 kg of sawdust, 104 kg of ganja, 76,513 intoxicating pills, 1,578 syrups, 15.53 lakh opium plants and 9.14 lakh cannabis plants were seized in the state. More than 2,000 cases have been registered in this regard.”

He appealed to all MLAs to take a pledge that they would not save any ‘chitta’ peddler. He said that officially only five persons had died due to ‘chitta’ in the state so far, though the actual figure was many times higher. “We will have to rise above politics and make collective efforts to eliminate drug abuse,” he added.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Dharamsala