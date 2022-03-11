Centre urged to raise relief for natural calamity losses: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 10

The state government has sent a proposal to the Union Home Ministry, seeking enhancement in compensation given as per the Relief Manual for losses due to fire, rain, snowfall, hail, flash floods and other natural calamities. CPM legislator Rakesh Singha had moved a private member’s resolution in the Vidhan Sabha today.

Assembly can frame policy, says Singha This House may frame a policy to grant relief amounting to 50 per cent of the loss of agricultural and horticultural produce suffered due to natural calamities and enhance the relief amount to Rs5 lakh for destruction of a house in fire. — Rakesh Singha, CPM Legislator

Singha said, “This House may frame a policy to grant relief amounting to 50 per cent of the loss of agricultural and horticultural produce suffered due to natural calamities and enhance the relief amount to Rs 5 lakh for destruction of a house in fire”.

Revenue Minister Mahender Singh admitted that tinkering with nature was resulting in untimely rain, snowfall, and flash floods. He said that he endorsed the views of the MLA. “I, too, agree that the amount mentioned in the Relief Manual for compensation for losses due to snowfall, hail or rain is a pittance and needs to be raised. I share the concern of the MLA. We are pursuing the matter with the Central Government,” he added.

The minister said that Himachal had suffered losses to tune of Rs 1,824.90 crore, including Rs 1,151.70 crore during the monsoons alone, between April 2021 and January 2022. He added that a Central team had assessed the losses but no relief amount had so far been released to the state.

He said that Rs 454 crore had been received under State Disaster Relief Fund and of which Rs 363 crore was meant for Covid management. Kinnaur MLA Jagat Singh Negi said that compensation mentioned in the Relief Manual was meager and should be enhanced. “The government must also ensure that the 2 per cent money to be spent under the corporate social responsibility by private companies is spent in the project affected areas and not elsewhere,” he added. He rued that while land, water and forests of Himachal were being used by big power projects, the CSR was being spent in other states.

Rohit Thakur and Mohan Lal Brakta also demanded substantial enhancement in the compensation under the Relief Manual. They said that apple growers often suffer huge losses due to untimely rain, hail and snowfall. Ram Lal Thakur and Nand Lal also participated in the debate.