Centre urged to raise relief for natural calamity losses: Minister

Centre urged to raise relief for natural calamity losses: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 10

The state government has sent a proposal to the Union Home Ministry, seeking enhancement in compensation given as per the Relief Manual for losses due to fire, rain, snowfall, hail, flash floods and other natural calamities. CPM legislator Rakesh Singha had moved a private member’s resolution in the Vidhan Sabha today.

Assembly can frame policy, says Singha

This House may frame a policy to grant relief amounting to 50 per cent of the loss of agricultural and horticultural produce suffered due to natural calamities and enhance the relief amount to Rs5 lakh for destruction of a house in fire. — Rakesh Singha, CPM Legislator

Singha said, “This House may frame a policy to grant relief amounting to 50 per cent of the loss of agricultural and horticultural produce suffered due to natural calamities and enhance the relief amount to Rs 5 lakh for destruction of a house in fire”.

Revenue Minister Mahender Singh admitted that tinkering with nature was resulting in untimely rain, snowfall, and flash floods. He said that he endorsed the views of the MLA. “I, too, agree that the amount mentioned in the Relief Manual for compensation for losses due to snowfall, hail or rain is a pittance and needs to be raised. I share the concern of the MLA. We are pursuing the matter with the Central Government,” he added.

The minister said that Himachal had suffered losses to tune of Rs 1,824.90 crore, including Rs 1,151.70 crore during the monsoons alone, between April 2021 and January 2022. He added that a Central team had assessed the losses but no relief amount had so far been released to the state.

He said that Rs 454 crore had been received under State Disaster Relief Fund and of which Rs 363 crore was meant for Covid management. Kinnaur MLA Jagat Singh Negi said that compensation mentioned in the Relief Manual was meager and should be enhanced. “The government must also ensure that the 2 per cent money to be spent under the corporate social responsibility by private companies is spent in the project affected areas and not elsewhere,” he added. He rued that while land, water and forests of Himachal were being used by big power projects, the CSR was being spent in other states.

Rohit Thakur and Mohan Lal Brakta also demanded substantial enhancement in the compensation under the Relief Manual. They said that apple growers often suffer huge losses due to untimely rain, hail and snowfall. Ram Lal Thakur and Nand Lal also participated in the debate.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

2
Punjab

'You bought votes, won't let you survive in Kapurthala': Defeated AAP candidate hurls abuses at Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh

3
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

4
Punjab Election

AAP landslide buries Congress, Bhagwant Mann set to become Punjab CM

5
Punjab Election tribune interview

It's victory of the people, says AAP's Bhagwant Mann

6
Punjab

Meet AAP greenhorn, eye surgeon who made Punjab CM Channi bite the dust

7
Patiala

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

8
Nation

Assembly poll results: Two current, five former chief ministers bite dust

9
Punjab

Punjab polls: AAP MLA Aman Arora records highest margin, AAP's Raman Arora wins by lowest margin

10
Punjab

You will see the change in Punjab in a month: Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
‘Pad woman’, sweeper’s son emerge giant slayers
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Sidhu
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli
Patiala

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

Goa Election Results LIVE updates: Laxmikant Parsekar, Utpal Parrikar lead in counting of postal ballots
Nation

Goa Election Results: 3 cheers for BJP in Goa; party wins 20 seats, gets support of MGP, Independents

Counting of votes for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand begins
Nation

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Ruling BJP set to secure 2nd consecutive poll win but CM Pushkar Dhami loses Khatima

Manipur election 2022 LIVE updates: Counting begins for assembly polls, over 260 contestants await electoral fate
Nation

Assembly polls: BJP wins Manipur, CM yet to be decided

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: Term 2 for CM Yogi? Counting of votes to begins
Nation

Uttar Pradesh election results 2022: Saffron reigns in UP as BJP scores thumping win, SP at distant second

Top Stories

Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

AAP had swept the Assembly election results on Thursday bagg...

Kejriwal’s Inquilab

Kejriwal's Inquilab: AAP bags 92 seats, a record in Punjab

Angry Punjab voter punishes feudal leaders | Channi, his10 m...

Second innings for UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Second innings for UP CM Yogi Adityanath

First to retain power in UP since ’91 | BJP’s historic 4-1 w...

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami loses in bastion Khatima

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami loses in bastion Khatima

Result foretells ’24 winner: PM Modi

Assembly poll result foretells '24 winner: PM Modi

Lauds voters for rising above dynasty politics | Says Punjab...

Cities

View All

And, it’s Aap all the way...

And, it’s Aap all the way...

Of giant slayers, surprises & losses...

Unfulfilled poll promises led to Cong, SAD’s loss

Deafening silence at stalwarts’ homes

Stellar show in Malwa

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Broom magic plays out in Mohali dist too

Broom magic plays out in Mohali dist too

Punjab poll victory to have impact in city too, says AAP

Supporters of AAP, BJP celebrate in city

Spirited AAP to contest Kalka civic body poll

Encroachments removed

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Former Intelligence Bureau officer 'rapes' 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Centre to bring Bill in Parliament for unifying three MCDs, announcement of poll dates deferred

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

Punjab: Hindu urban votes consolidate in AAP’s favour

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: 14 of 23 MLAs from Doaba are first-timers

5/9: Cong spoils AAP plans in Jalandhar

9/23: Ruling party fails to make much impact in Dalit-dominated region

AAP tsunami sweeps district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

AAP tsunami sweeps district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

Ludhiana votes for change, vents ire against traditional parties

DSP, three others booked for trespassing

Wave of happiness in dist as AAP registers historic win

Five fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana

Stellar show in Malwa

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Neena Mittal only woman to win seat in dist

AAP makes a clean sweep in Patiala dist